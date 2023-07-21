Input Capital (OTCMKTS:INPCF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Input Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:INPCF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16. 2,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.
Input Capital Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17.
About Input Capital
SSC Security Services Corp. provides physical and cyber security services to corporate and public sector clients across Canada. The company was founded by Douglas Allan Emsley, Brad Farquhar, and Gord A. Nystuen in 2012 and is headquartered in Regina, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Input Capital
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Input Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Input Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.