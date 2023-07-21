InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.17. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 28.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,660.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,933,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,369,260. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $935.00 per share, for a total transaction of $467,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,933,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,973,035. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3,660.00 per share, with a total value of $7,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,933,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,369,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,634 shares of company stock worth $9,744,945. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

