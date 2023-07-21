InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.17. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 28.58%.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
