Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 336.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,449 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 923.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,405,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,285 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,815,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 730,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 386,029 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 355,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,286,000.

Shares of BALT opened at $28.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

