Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,300 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 176,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innospec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Innospec

In related news, Director Leslie J. Parrette purchased 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.75 per share, with a total value of $49,826.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at $310,567.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Innospec news, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $73,308.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Parrette acquired 515 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,826.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,567.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innospec

Innospec Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Innospec by 226.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Innospec by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innospec in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOSP stock traded up $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $105.50. 79,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,176. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.18. Innospec has a one year low of $83.13 and a one year high of $116.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.61.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.47 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Innospec will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

