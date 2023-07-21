Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $216.36

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 216.36 ($2.83) and traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.66). Indus Gas shares last traded at GBX 135.50 ($1.77), with a volume of 3,665 shares.

Indus Gas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of £247.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1,355.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 185.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 215.74.

Indus Gas Company Profile

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company is involved in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

See Also

