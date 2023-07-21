Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.89.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 278.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 242,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

