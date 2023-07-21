Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Up 6.9% in June

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of IMUX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.54. 904,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,987. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. Immunic has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $112.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.01.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Immunic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Immunic by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,294,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 433,169 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in Immunic by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,668,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 915,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Immunic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Immunic by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,274,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 574,713 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Immunic by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 115,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

