Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Up 6.9% in June

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of IMUX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.54. 904,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,987. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. Immunic has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $112.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.01.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Immunic by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,294,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 433,169 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in Immunic by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,668,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 915,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Immunic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Immunic by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,274,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 574,713 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Immunic by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 115,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.71% of the company’s stock.
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.
