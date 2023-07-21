iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Shares Down 18.8%

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) shares fell 18.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 26,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 153,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 6.97.

iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 150 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

