Ieq Capital LLC Sells 744 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,037 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Splunk by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,246,000 after acquiring an additional 170,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,413 shares of the software company’s stock worth $182,925,000 after acquiring an additional 80,359 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $160,720,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Splunk by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,781,800 shares of the software company’s stock worth $204,533,000 after acquiring an additional 129,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $104.79 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $116.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Splunk from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

