Ieq Capital LLC Sells 322 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $509.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.00 and a 52 week high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. MSCI’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $551.82.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

