Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

AbbVie Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $142.18 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $250.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.48.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

