Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 107.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2,296.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total transaction of $83,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,134 shares in the company, valued at $889,259.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total value of $83,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,259.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,241 shares of company stock worth $6,268,119 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $423.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $425.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.