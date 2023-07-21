Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 784 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $53.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.97. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,164. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific



Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

