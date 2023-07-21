Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,533,000 after buying an additional 2,887,468 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,022,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,127,000 after buying an additional 1,020,301 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 649,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,419,000 after purchasing an additional 468,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,091,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $95.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.76. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

