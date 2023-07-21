Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in ASML by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.6% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $706.55.

ASML Stock Down 5.5 %

ASML stock opened at $676.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $713.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $667.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

