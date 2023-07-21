Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 503,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,789,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,326,000 after buying an additional 150,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $63.22 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $106,784.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,226.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $106,784.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,226.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,521 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,275. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

