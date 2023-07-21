Ieq Capital LLC Buys 6,741 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.04.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

