Ieq Capital LLC Buys 21,875 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average of $54.69. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. StockNews.com raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,055.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

