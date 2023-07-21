Ieq Capital LLC Buys 1,377 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Lyft worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Lyft by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Lyft by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lyft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lyft from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Lyft Stock Performance

LYFT opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.74. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.87 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 151.57% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $169,364.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 474,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lyft

(Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.