IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the energy company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

IDACORP has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. IDACORP has a dividend payout ratio of 58.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect IDACORP to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.94. 182,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,618. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $115.92.

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5,338.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,029,000 after acquiring an additional 591,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,639,000 after acquiring an additional 313,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after acquiring an additional 221,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,316,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $684,274,000 after acquiring an additional 105,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,951,000 after acquiring an additional 91,714 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on IDA shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on IDACORP from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

