IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.67

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.67 and traded as high as C$3.90. IAMGOLD shares last traded at C$3.83, with a volume of 402,323 shares.

IMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.65 to C$4.35 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.67.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Free Report ) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.10. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of C$305.89 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.0524729 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Marthinus Wilhelmus Theunissen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

