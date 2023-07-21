Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hydro One from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hydro One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.17.
Hydro One Price Performance
TSE H traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$38.24. The company had a trading volume of 164,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,300. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.65. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$30.87 and a twelve month high of C$40.68.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.
