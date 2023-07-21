Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hydro One from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hydro One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.17.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One Price Performance

TSE H traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$38.24. The company had a trading volume of 164,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,300. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.65. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$30.87 and a twelve month high of C$40.68.

About Hydro One

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.74977 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.