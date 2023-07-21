Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Short Interest Down 12.5% in June

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,960,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 12,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 5.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 128,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.
Hut 8 Mining Stock Down 5.5 %
HUT stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. Hut 8 Mining has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 4.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06.
About Hut 8 Mining
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.
