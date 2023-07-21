Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.70 to C$10.60 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Hudbay Minerals from an equal weight rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.48.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

TSE:HBM opened at C$7.03 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.16 and a 1 year high of C$8.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.43, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.03.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

