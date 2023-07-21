Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Short Interest Update

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,540,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 11,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Hudbay Minerals Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HBM remained flat at $5.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,610,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,434. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 133.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.85.
Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hudbay Minerals
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.