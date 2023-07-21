Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Short Interest Update

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,540,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 11,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HBM remained flat at $5.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,610,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,434. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 133.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.85.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 24.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,254 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

