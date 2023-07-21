HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) Short Interest Up 8.3% in June

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.38. 479,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,650,057. HUB Cyber Security has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53.

Institutional Trading of HUB Cyber Security (Israel)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBC. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) during the first quarter worth $2,165,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 31.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Company Profile

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. It provides secure compute platform, metaverse security, quantum secured cloud workspace, quantum cure ransomware technology, and healthcare and AI security solutions; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; D.STORM, a SaaS DDoS simulation platform; and safety assessment suite.

