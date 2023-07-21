Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Trading Down 1.2%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.56. 35,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,223,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOTH. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of Hoth Therapeutics from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 10th.
The company has a market cap of $8.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.
