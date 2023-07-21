Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Trading Down 1.2%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.56. 35,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,223,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOTH. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of Hoth Therapeutics from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hoth Therapeutics

About Hoth Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 453.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 113,229 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 68,845 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

