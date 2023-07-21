Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Short Interest Up 12.0% in June

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 373,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 333,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $10.25 to $11.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Technology Finance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. 5.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $365.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

