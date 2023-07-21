Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.35. 501,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,615. The firm has a market cap of $138.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.87.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

