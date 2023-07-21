Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $27,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.84. 896,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,448. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.78 and its 200 day moving average is $196.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $139.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.87.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

