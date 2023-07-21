Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXXGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 261,800 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 305,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, July 10th. FIX decreased their target price on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Homology Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.73.

Homology Medicines Trading Down 2.8 %

FIXX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 53,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,355. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 64.66% and a negative net margin of 3,926.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 40.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 17.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a nuclease-free gene editing mobility, gene therapy or for various genetic disorders.

Recommended Stories

