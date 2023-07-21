Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 261,800 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 305,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, July 10th. FIX decreased their target price on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Homology Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.73.

FIXX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 53,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,355. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 64.66% and a negative net margin of 3,926.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 40.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 17.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a nuclease-free gene editing mobility, gene therapy or for various genetic disorders.

