Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO James R. Barlow bought 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,472.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,043.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 6.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Performance
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $5.98 million during the quarter.
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.
About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.
