Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Stephens from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.78. 162,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,818. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $248.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,803,000 after buying an additional 99,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

