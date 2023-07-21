Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the June 15th total of 5,790,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.4% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 12.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

HOLX opened at $79.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.81 and its 200-day moving average is $80.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

