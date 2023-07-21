HNI (NYSE:HNI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

HNI Stock Up 0.2 %

HNI stock opened at $28.34 on Monday. HNI has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. HNI had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $479.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HNI will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. HNI’s payout ratio is 48.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in HNI by 1,015.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in HNI by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HNI by 459.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HNI by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

