HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.98.

HRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on HireRight from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

HireRight Price Performance

NYSE:HRT opened at $10.83 on Friday. HireRight has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 million, a PE ratio of -43.32 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $175.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.47 million.

In other news, Director James Laplaine sold 4,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $47,607.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,038.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HireRight news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 3,812 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $40,254.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at $120,605.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Laplaine sold 4,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $47,607.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,038.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 433,714 shares of company stock valued at $4,438,069. Insiders own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HireRight

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the third quarter valued at $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in HireRight during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in HireRight by 83.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in HireRight by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

