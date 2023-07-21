Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Dawson James

Dawson James lowered shares of Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Hillstream BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of HILS stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.05. Hillstream BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

Get Hillstream BioPharma alerts:

Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts predict that Hillstream BioPharma will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillstream BioPharma

Hillstream BioPharma Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HILS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hillstream BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillstream BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hillstream BioPharma during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) and targeted immuno-oncology novel biologics for the treatment drug resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillstream BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillstream BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.