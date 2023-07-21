Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Dawson James

Dawson James lowered shares of Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILSFree Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Hillstream BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of HILS stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.05. Hillstream BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts predict that Hillstream BioPharma will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillstream BioPharma

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HILS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hillstream BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillstream BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hillstream BioPharma during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hillstream BioPharma Company Profile

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) and targeted immuno-oncology novel biologics for the treatment drug resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

