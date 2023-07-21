HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) VP Buys $147,000.00 in Stock

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) VP Keith E. Forbes bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

HPK stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,275. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.67.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.27). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $223.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPK. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 129,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 77,482 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

