High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Short Interest Update

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the June 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On High Tide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in High Tide by 279.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 39,324 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of High Tide by 55.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,344,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 477,879 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in High Tide by 162.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Tide Price Performance

Shares of High Tide stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. High Tide has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide ( NASDAQ:HITI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $87.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.84 million. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. As a group, analysts predict that High Tide will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

