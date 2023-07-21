HI (HI) Price Down 14.2% This Week

HI (HI) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. HI has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and $366,543.31 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HI has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017262 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00021614 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014139 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,854.47 or 1.00021816 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00201783 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $384,544.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.