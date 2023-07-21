Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $77.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.90 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Heritage Financial Stock Down 4.6 %

HFWA stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Financial

HFWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $217,159. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon acquired 1,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $707,281.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,350 shares of company stock worth $119,584. Insiders own 1.82% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter valued at about $21,625,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 3,419.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 298,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,148,000 after acquiring an additional 254,391 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 852.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 248,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 222,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,799,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,088,000 after buying an additional 168,118 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

