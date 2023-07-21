Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Short Interest Update

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 323,800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 364,100 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 352,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 152.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 115,437 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HEPA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.16. 15,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,515. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $34.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.65.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.