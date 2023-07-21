Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.96

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.96 and traded as low as $7.15. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 1,768 shares trading hands.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 23.13 and a current ratio of 23.13. The stock has a market cap of $53.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 5.77%.

Hennessy Advisors Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. This is a boost from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

In other Hennessy Advisors news, CEO Neil J. Hennessy purchased 4,500 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $30,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,955,663.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hennessy Advisors news, CEO Neil J. Hennessy acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $36,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,031,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,122,295.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil J. Hennessy acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $30,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,285 shares in the company, valued at $13,955,663.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,233 shares of company stock valued at $139,755 in the last ninety days. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 6.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

