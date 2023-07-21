Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,964 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Helen of Troy worth $48,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of HELE opened at $132.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $81.14 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.26. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $480,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,818.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HELE. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $138.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

