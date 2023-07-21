Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Releases Earnings Results

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Heart Test Laboratories Stock Down 3.0 %

Heart Test Laboratories stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Heart Test Laboratories has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Institutional Trading of Heart Test Laboratories

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.18% of Heart Test Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

