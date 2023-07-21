Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Guggenheim lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,205.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,205.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton bought 49,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,819.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,838.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,277 shares of company stock worth $61,758 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $73.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.16 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Stories

