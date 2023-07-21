Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AA. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AA. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alcoa from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.73.

Alcoa Stock Down 6.2 %

Alcoa stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.24. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -8.62%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

