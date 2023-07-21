Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $62,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $24.65.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

