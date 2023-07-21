Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 3,635 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,498 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 2.1 %

GOLD stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.00, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

