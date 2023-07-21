Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 12,327 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,327 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,058 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,585,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,577,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,438,000 after acquiring an additional 295,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,453,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,384,000 after acquiring an additional 133,890 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.